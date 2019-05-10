State Department of Education holds education career fair, pursuing more educators

Prospective instructors got a glimpse of where they'd like to teach Thursday in the Magic Valley.

The state department of education held an Idaho Educator career fair at the Herrett Center.

The event was held to try and recruit teachers into the profession and also allowed school districts to meet candidates and help them apply.

This is one way the department tries to engage those who might be interested in teaching to help relieve the teacher shortage issue.

"To try and let candidates know about how great Idaho is and entice people to go into the profession. So, career changers is another focus to get people potentially switch careers to go into teaching who haven't thought about going into teaching before," explained Cina Lackey with the state department of education.

She said teaching is the most rewarding profession as they help kids, but also the new increase in pay for starting instructors can help with the shortage.