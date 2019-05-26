State prosecutors struggle with human trafficking cases

Updated: Sun 1:02 PM, May 26, 2019

BOSTON (AP) Human trafficking convictions at the state level are notoriously elusive, despite crackdown laws that are on the books in all 50 states.

Officials and experts say there's a need for more resources to support trafficking victims, educate the public and train law enforcement.

In about a dozen states, attorneys general are not even authorized to pursue human trafficking charges.

Records requested from all 50 states by The Associated Press indicate a low conviction rate for human trafficking crimes since 2003.

A previous study suggested a 45% conviction rate through roughly the first decade of the laws.

Data shows the conviction rate for federal prosecutions is much higher, at about 80%.

Observers say the Florida massage parlor sting that snared New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft highlights the difficulties with such cases.

 
