Staying active after retirement can increase your quality of life

Many people look forward to retirement so they can relax and enjoy their time off.

The Twin Falls Senior Center gives people an easy way to connect with the community.

But, staying active in the community can extend your quality of life, and stave off any loneliness.

“Loneliness makes us beyond vulnerable to scams to different things that happen because you are so lonely,” said Shawna Wasko.

Wasko works at the Office on Aging.

Staying active in the community, or staying physically active can help you live longer.

“If you are active with your body, it just helps your strength with your bones, keeps you so you don’t have a tendency to fall, there is lots of benefits to being active,” said Jeanette Roe, the executive director of the Twin Falls Senior Center.

“We know that people who go to senior centers live longer with less dementia, and this is so important, to even just come to a senior center and eat a meal is socialization, staves off that loneliness,” said Wasko.

Whether you volunteer at a school, hospital, or the senior center, giving back and socializing with others gives you purpose.

“It’s just the fact that you feel you can give something back, you have something to look forward to all the time, and you just are happier,” said Roe.