Staying active in the colder months

Staying active in the winter months can be difficult, but doctor Ryan Melvin from St. Luke’s has a few easy things you and your kids can do in the colder months.

If your child isn't involved in an organized sport like basketball, or dance, they can still stay active and healthy.

Challenging them to some friendly competition throughout the day like seeing who can do the most push-ups, or sit ups is an easy way to get them active.

Going sledding or tubing can be inexpensive and fun.

Keeping your kid active and healthy is important, because it will stay with them for their whole life.

“It's super important for children, because that sets the foundation for the rest of their life,” Dr. Ryan Melvin said. “If you can give them the foundation of being active now, and just incorporating that in their life and it's a fun and enjoyable thing, they will be able to do that for the rest of their life, and maybe pass it on to their kids too.”

He says that when children are brought up to be active, they will hopefully stay active their whole life.