Staying safe in and around the kitchen this holiday season

With the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, people are rushing to get everything done. But among the rush, it’s important to keep your friends and family safe in and around the kitchen.

“So cooking fires cause 49% of all home fires in the United States, and Thanksgiving happens to be the biggest day for cooking fire that we respond to,” said Tim Lauda,Twin Falls fire marshal.

When cooking, it’s vital that you stay in the kitchen the entire time.

“If you are frying grilling or boiling, you want to make sure you stay in the kitchen the entire time. Even if you just have to leave for just a second, shut the stove off, while you are doing that,” Lauda said.

Chef Kirt Martin from the Snake River Grill gives some advice for cooking that famous turkey. It’s important to cook your turkey to 165 degrees.

“If you take it out and let it rest for thirty minutes, it’s still going to be hot, but what’s going to happen is those juices and the moisture will redistribute into that turkey and that’s what is going to give you that moisture you want,” said Kirt Martin.

And while everyone wants to get together and enjoy the holiday season together, Magic Valley Paramedics encourage you to take some time for yourself as well.

“We have parties and school functions and different things going on around the community and make sure we take some time for ourselves, to make sure we relax take a couple minutes to take a big deep breath and not get caught up in all the stress and busyness that the holidays can bring for many,” said James Rhom, EMS supervisor.