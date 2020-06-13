Staying safe in and around the water this summer

While the summer months offer some of the most fun outdoor activities, they also offer some of the most dangerous.

All throughout Southern Idaho there are lots of options for swimming and having fun in the water, but before jumping in it’s important to know the rules.

"Anybody younger than elementary school should be observed around areas of water, make sure there is nothing in the house, like toilets that they can access, or pools that they can fall into," said Doctor John Burk a pediatrician from St. Luke's.

While canals may look fun, they are also incredibly dangerous.

"There is just a ton of hidden hazards, like slippery rocks, the sides are steep so if you fall into a canal, you may not be able to get out, and they may not look like they are fast, but they are pretty swift moving," said Corporal Neil Schulz from the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office.

Schulz says the sheriff’s office often responds to water rescues in the summer months.

"They are inviting, right now the water temperature is only about 60 degrees which is cold, you can jump in, have trouble breathing, and it may because you to panic because you can’t breathe, end up drowning," said Schulz.

The best way to prevent accidents from occurring is being prepared.

Water safety, learn as much as you can about it, that includes knowing how to use the life jackets, having it nearby, having somebody always watching you, regardless of how good a swimmer you are," said Burk.