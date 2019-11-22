Staying safe while getting ready for the holidays

As you're getting ready for cold weather and the holidays, make sure to keep your home safe by following a couple of rules.

If you're bringing in a live tree, make sure to cut the tree as fresh as possible. Also try only purchasing approved Christmas lights with a live tree. Incandescent lights can cause a great amount of heat, so this holiday try switching to LED lights instead.

If your home has a chimney or wood stove, make sure to keep those clean as well to make the most of the holiday season.

"The holidays create a unique time, as far as fire safety goes. People are bringing lights into their house, people are bringing live Christmas trees into their house. It is of course getting colder so people want to have fires and fireplaces and wood stoves, etc. so it does increase the risk. People just need to be cognizant of safety measures involved," says Eric Schmitz, battalion chief.

We're hoping with these few tips, everyone can have a safe holiday season.