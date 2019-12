Steve Groene, the father of a northern Idaho family whose children fell prey to serial murderer Joseph Edward Duncan III, has died of at the age of 62.

Groene's family members said he died of lung cancer early Monday.

Groene was thrust into the public eye in 2005 after Duncan broke into his children's Coeur d'Alene home, killing several members of the family and kidnapping two of the children for several weeks.