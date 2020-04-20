Steve Pankey speaks on running for sheriff

Steve Pankey, who once was a person of interest in the 1984 cold case killing of a 12 year-old girl in Greeley, Colorado, came down to the KMVT station Thursday afternoon to further say why he thinks he is suitable for the Twin Falls County sheriff position.

The 69-year-old Republican candidate said being sheriff is a "responsible position," and he wants to keep power low as there aren't enough checks and balances in place in the law enforcement in the Gem State.

Pankey said he is the anecdote to the "empty suits bozo law enforcement" that he believes are present in the Twin Falls County.

Although, he ran for public office before and lost, like Idaho's governor and once for Lincoln County sheriff, he said he feels pretty confident he will win this time.

"We're in the Model T stage of law enforcement right now and their investigation methods. So I'm the guy to stepped up to the plate to put better methods into place," he said.

Pankey added if he gets humiliated for running, so be it, but is confident if the public thinks outside of the box, he is willing to work with them to make a safer, better and prosperous Twin Falls County.