CDC addresses stigma related to the novel coronavirus

As of Wednesday, 11 people had died from the novel coronavirus, and with that comes fear and anxiety, with reports of social stigma toward Chinese or other Asian Americans.

The CDC said social stigmas could make fear and anxiety worsen.

The Center for Disease Control's website is warning Americans about the stigma related to the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The website said, "those of Asian descent —who have not recently been in an area of ongoing spread of COVID-19 or been in contact with a person who is a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 are not at greater risk of acquiring and spreading COVID-19 than other Americans."

"This virus does not discriminate based on origin or ethnicity," said Brianna Bodily, the public information officer at South Central Public Health District. "It's spread throughout the country now; it's spread throughout the world. Avoiding people because of their ethnicity or their country of origin is not going to keep you sick."

Lisa Roberts, a rideshare driver, said COVID-19 has her a bit worried, but she tries to keep things "cool, calm and collected" so riders won't sense her paranoia.

She said she disinfects her car before and after she picks up and drops off passengers.

"Protecting yourself and your riders ... you don't want the virus to spread to the next person," Roberts said.

The CDC said social stigmas could make fear and anxiety worsen.

Viruses cannot target people from specific populations, ethnicities or racial backgrounds.

"The best thing you can do to stay safe is to wash your hands — frequently for 20 seconds, warm water and soap," Bodily said.