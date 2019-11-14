'Stop, walk, talk': Students learn ways to address bullying

Many schools in the Magic Valley are finding out just how much social media is impacting their students and that’s the topic of this weeks 2 Strong 4 Bullies segment.

School counselors can be a guiding light to students during a bullying experience, including preparing students for the transition between elementary and middle school.

“We teach the social skills of course, but empathy and compassion are things we hit on pretty big in fifth grade,” said school counselor Tracie Corle. “Being able to understand how someone else feels, being able to put yourself in their shoes.”

They break things down for elementary students to understand, a simple mantra to remember.

“First step is to ask that person to please stop,” Corle said. “If they don’t stop, then it’s time to walk away. Go find someone else to play with. If it continues, maybe they even follow you — time to talk to an adult. So we call it the stop, walk, talk.”

One Twin Falls school changed their cell phone policy last year, once they realized many of the problems that were sending students to administration involved cellular devices.

“We had a little bit of push back, but it actually has been going pretty well,” said school counselor Darcie Deleon.

Cyber bullying can be more difficult to deal with, since it’s nearly unavoidable.

“And it’s really hard for them to get away, and that’s something that we’re seeing that students are struggling with because they are on their social media so much,” Deleon said. “When they get home they can’t just leave their problem at home. It’s almost worse sometimes at home because they aren’t being monitored.”

School staff say they rely on parents to teach their students an important lesson.

“To not become part of the problem,” Corle said. “Because that’s why we have so much bullying, because they laugh when they see it happen or they don’t do anything and that just reinforces the problem and it becomes bigger.”