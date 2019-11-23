Stream-bank improvements along Big Wood River near Bellevue underway

For the next several weeks, work will be done on a stream-bank along the Big Wood River near valley to help stabilize and repair the river.

It a first step in a mile long journey to restore the Big Wood River are taking place thanks to the culmination of efforts from a plethora of groups.

"Including Trout Unlimited, irrigation districts, home owners, the city of Bellevue, the Wood River Land Trust came together to try to address ongoing issues along the river in Bellevue," Keri York of Trout Unlimited said. "Some of the things that we wanted to help resolve are river function, river health, public access."

The repair and stabilization of a stream bank near the diversion 45 head gate hit right at home for the residents of Bellevue.

"We have at least over 6,000 visitors here a day in the Howard Preserve," Florence Blanchard, Chairwoman of the Friends of the Howard Preserve said. "And the Howard preserve is accessible immediately from the city of Bellevue right from main street and so many of the citizens of Bellevue are going to benefit from this project."

"It will be vegetated. It will practically indestructible as far as the sources of the river over the years," Diversion 45 Canal Manager John Wright said.

"So what you'll see at the end of the project is a sloped bank. There will be some rock, but there will be willow cuttings planted within that. You'll see root balls sticking out of the water, and the trunks of the trees will be buried into the bank to stabilize it," Keri York described.

It's project for the community, by the community.

"There's a lot more of coming together and we can all achieve a common goal without anyone fearing their going to lose something or having something taken away from them," Alex Clokke, volunteer for Trout Unlimited said.

The stream-bank revitalization project is made possible through a flood mitigation grant from the Idaho Department of Water Resources. York says this first portion of the project will take at least several weeks to complete and could take longer depending on weather and the upcoming holiday season.