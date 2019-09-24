Student engagement in Southern Idaho schools

According to Idaho Education News, the Department of Education has gathered new data on schools in Idaho.

In a survey, they ranked schools on their student engagement and approximately nine schools in Southern Idaho were mentioned in the research.

KMVT visited Wendell Middle School to see how they are keeping their students interested in learning and their strategies to continue.

"Where we really see a lot of the student engagement is in the classroom, is with the kids walking around doing classwork outside of the classroom with teacher activities, different teaching strategies, teachers taking kids outside," says Wendell Middle School principal, Brian Jadwin.

Students at Wendell agreed, and are enjoying the different programs used by their educators

"Like for English we're doing a scavenger hunt for all of the things that we've learned so far for the parts of speech," says a student.

Wendell's principal says that not only are teachers trying unique activities, they're also being trained to engage each students on an individual basis.

"Part of our teacher training and educator training is to better understand the students' backstory. And being able to use teaching strategies that are more important for those backstories to help engage those kids who are chronically disengaged," Jadwin says.

These methods are not only motivating students, but have other positive benefits as well.

"I see it in less behaviors, for the last three years we've been dropping our behavior referrals. Where attention goes, energy flows and so when a kid is engaged with the lesson, with the teacher with their fellow students, there's less poor behavior," says principal Jadwin.

