Students receive academic support through Migrant Summer School

The Twin Falls School District year has wrapped up but some students are continuing their education through the Migrant Summer School Program.

The program runs for four weeks at Oregon Trail Elementary School and migrant coordinators and liaisons said many of the students belong to families that follow the agricultural job market and tend to move from city to city or different states.

"Our program is here to serve a sense of normalcy for these kids, to create some sort of consistency for them, to provide that extra support that sometimes they lose in the process form moving to one area to another," said TFSD secondary migrant coordinator and liaison Jamie Saldivia.

This year the students are focusing in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities and on Monday Pat Alsup, a certified Bob Ross artist, visited the school to showcase a live oil painting for the students.

Saldivia said the students focus on hand-on experience and then implement them in the classrooms. She helps parents understand how the program runs and could benefit the students.

"A lot of the things that we see in our older kids is scholarship opportunities as well as for all our kids, the education support," Saldivia said.

Yulielh Torres is a fifth grader and said her first language is Spanish and being part of the summer program helps her improve her English.

"Like understanding the words," she said. "When my friends speak to me in English, because they don't know any Spanish, I get confused and they have to explain it to me."

Saldivia said they've seen success with parent involvement and the dedication the students have.

"It's important to take note that these kids are trying to further themselves along," she said.