Students aren't the only bullies in our schools

Not all bullying incidents involve only students, sometimes the perpetrator is an educator. That's the focus of this week's 2 Strong 4 Bullies.

Teachers who bully might use degrading words and treatment, even physical punishment.

30% of secondary students report being bullied by a teacher.

Educators want to build a rapport with the students and most importantly, trust.

"We want to make sure they know they're supported," explained Jerome High School vice-principal Jeremy Munroe.

If a student looks like they're struggling, Munroe says they reach out to each other administrators and teachers asking "how is someone being successful in reaching out to that student?"

But sometimes teachers and administrators cross that fine line, between teasing and taunting.

"If you attack the kid personally, if you make a comment about that kid, personal attacks like 'they're dumb', 'they're lazy', 'they're not going to amount to anything', 'they have no future', those type of comments, really, that turns into the bullying side of it," Munroe added.

But some children don't report such incidents, and as parents, you need to document everything.

Also, if an educator bullies a child based on disability or race, report the incident to the police because it could be considered a crime.