Students at Canyon Ridge partner with NASA and build parts that go into space

Students at Canyon Ridge High School are learning real life skills and helping a cause that is greater than themselves.

NASA has a program that partners with high schools to teach students how to build parts for the International Space Station and students in the automated manufacturing program at Canyon Ridge are taking part.

"We’re focusing on a part that we are making for NASA, as part of their NASA hunch program which is getting parts that aren’t flight essential into the hands of high school students so they can get the experience and see what NASA really does," said Nathan Hyer, who teaches the class.

The students designed the part and then build it.

"We are doing something for their hand rails called the fixture cap, we draw up the cap, make sure it’s all set in stone and then put it in the master cam and make it so we can properly machine the tool," said junior Kaleb Pool.

After they build 30 of the parts, they have to test them to make sure they are perfect, and then ship them off to NASA to be a part of ISS.

"As they are going through making the individual parts, they get to see the dedication that it takes to go beyond making an okay part, but making a great part, something that shows that there is skill and maybe helps them reach beyond a little further than what they normally would," said Hyer.

And for some students who want to go into automated manufacturing after high school, are excited to be one step ahead.

"I mean opportunities like this, when I heard we were making parts for NASA this year, I was pretty dang excited because I figured I could put this on my resume and it would look pretty dang good on there," said Eli Brown, a senior.