Students collect items to donate to families in need

Sawtooth Elementary's annual Food and Hygiene Drive was a great success this year. Students surpassed their goal by collecting 3,901 items to donate.

Twin Falls School District's at-risk coordinator tells KMVT of several students with families who have nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

Everything from food to shoes and bedding were donated and the items were dispersed to Bickel, Oregon Trail and Harrison elementary schools as well as sent over to the Victims of Violence Shelter.

"I just think we live in a great community that sees the needs of the people and they come in and help," said Becky Jaynes, at-risk coordinator for Twin Falls School District. "And we're able to keep the kids in school and we're able to transport kids to their home schools if they lose that housing situation, so that they can continue and have that stability to finish out the school year."

Donations are still being accepted. Head to this website for more information on how you can help: https://www.avenuesforhope.org/organizations/twin-falls-school-district.