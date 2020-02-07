Students express themselves in vocational classes

Brett Peterson has taught at Dietrich High School for the past nine years after owning his own businesses up in Sun Valley.

"It's been a great move for me because I have experience in everything I teach," Peterson explained.

The first part of his day features agricultural learning before he transitions to collision repair, which features everything from airbrushing to rebuilding.

He added, "it gives kids an outlet if they want to go into that industry and learn things they wouldn't in a normal academic setting."

Felipe Vargas and Wes Shaw have teamed up to build a book rack out of horseshoes.

"This is the holder, it doesn't take a long time to do it, but it takes a lot of horseshoes and if you mess up, you have to do it over again," Vargas told us.

And they already have customers.

Vargas said, "we just paint them, we sell them for $250 and he (Shaw) had this one sold already."

Then check out the work of Lonnie Bingham.

She painted a lion on this old car hood, but being the perfectionist that she is, Bingham wasn't quite satisfied.

"Just make the mane completely out of flames and blend it in and if you can tell there are strips of blue in it," Bingham added.

Peterson's class is truly a team effort, as some projects require several students.

Bingham said, "when we take this class it's because we like it."

"Each student needs to ask another for help, it really ties this class well for these kids and I see a lot less bullying going for that reasoning," Peterson explained.