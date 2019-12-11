Students learn to code at Twin Falls middle school

National Computer Science Education Week began this week and students at O'leary Junior High School are doing their part by getting involved.

The students in the computer science class will be sharing their skills with the rest of their school later this week as they host The Hour of Code. (Source: KMVT)

Eighth graders at O’Leary have been taking a computer science class this school year and unlike many students at their age, they are learning to code.

On KMVT's visit to their class, students said how they felt about learning these skills and also the importance of it being taught to young women and minorities, who without the program, would possibly have not been exposed.

"I thought it was very cool and I really wanted to see if I could make some of this stuff and being able to make apps and games like that has been very fun. Knowing that I probably wouldn't have gotten into this before if this program wasn't available for me shows that I can really do this stuff and I'm glad I had this opportunity," said eighth grader Scarlet Rulien.

