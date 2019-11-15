Students raise money to buy bullet proof vests for police K-9s

Friday afternoon, there was a ceremony held at Summit Elementary in Jerome, where 5th graders presented a check to Jerome County Sheriff's K-9 Unit.

Tom Borresen, a former magistrate judge, has been visiting the school to talk to classes for over 15 years, and after he saw the local Rotary Club fundraising for a bullet proof K-9 vest, he thought that the 5th graders at Summit would be interested in getting involved.

With the help of their parents and people in the community, they were able to present a total of $600.

"Jerome County, the citizens and community members of Jerome County, have stepped up numerous times and donated numerous dollars for these two dogs that we have. Without the community doing what they do we probably wouldn't be where we at today with the dogs so this is incredible," says Rick Bohling, with the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.

They have already began looking at sizing for the two dogs, and are planning to purchase the vests very soon.