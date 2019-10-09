Students receive free tickets to Magic Valley Symphony Concert

The Magic Valley Symphony will be having a concert Sunday, where a special group of people will be in attendance.

For the fourth year in a row, fourth graders in the Magic Valley are invited as special guests to the symphony at College of Southern Idaho. Amy Toft, the director of development for Magic Valley Symphony, has already traveled to 30 schools and 70 fourth grade classrooms in the Magic Valley, inviting students to celebrate the symphony's upcoming 60th Anniversary.

"Children love music, and that's just something that, even in our Spanish class we opened up the school year teaching "Baby Shark" in Spanish. Children just respond to music so well, so having Magic Valley Symphony come in and give them this opportunity to attend the symphony for free I think will benefit the families really well," said Tara Gaughan, venture school site specialist.

One ticket allows a student and accompanying adult into the concert, and for those who may want to attend, the concert begins on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

For more tickets information, call 208-293-8060.