UPDATED: Superintendent explains why parents weren't notified of crash

UPDATED 9/4

KMVT has new information on the school bus accident that happened Tuesday afternoon in Minidoka County.

Officials say a school bus carrying about 20 students was involved in the crash just before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, near Rupert on 200 West and 50 South.

Minidoka County School District Superintendent Ken Cox said the driver of the bus stopped at a stop sign, however, there were semi-trailers parked on the side of the road, blocking the drivers view.

The bus pulled forward to get a better view of crosstraffic when it was hit by a car.

Putting you first, KMVT talked with Cox about why parents weren't notified of the accident.

“Normal practice is to have parents contacted by the bus barn staff," Cox said. "We were shorthanded and the staff reported to the scene and weren't able to contact the parents."

Cox also said the bus driver was taken to the hospital for a drug test, and as far as he knew, there were no injuries.

However, he also said he was told of a student who had a bump on their head from the incident.

KMVT also called the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office to see if anyone was going to be ticketed, and as of Wednesday afternoon hadn't hear back.

ORIGINAL STORY

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, students riding in a bus home from school in Minidoka County were involved in a collision.

The crash happened near Rupert at 200 West 50 South.

According to Dr. Ken Cox, superintendent of schools, none of the 20 students on board were injured. The driver of another vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign. He was taken to an area hospital and has since been released.

Students were checked out by the Minidoka County Sheriffs Department, who declined to comment on the investigation.