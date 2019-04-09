Students take a glimpse into the future with college, career day

Students in the Cassia School District had a glimpse of their future Monday during a college and career day.

Sophomores and seniors from all the Cassia County high schools were excused from classes to see what they can do after high school.

There were more than 50 vendors including colleges and businesses who were present. More than 800 students took advantage of this fair.

One of the sessions that students attended was called "Can I go to the Bathroom," where the youth learned that they don't have to ask to be excused from situations.

"We have our kids leaving high school and they have to ask to everything," said Kim Bedke, the federal programs coordinator for Cassia Schools. "They are talking about, you're out of the house now, when you go to college, teachers aren't going to call to see why you're absent, you don't have to ask to go to the bathroom, so that transition from high school to a young adult."

The school district chose the 10th and 12th graders to attend this fair because Bedke said the sophomores need to start thinking about their future and some seniors still need to figure out what they want to do.