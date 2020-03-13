Students use acting and drama as an outlet

Some students at Robert Stuart Middle School are gearing up for their second musical of the year... Seussical the Musical will be performed Thursday through Saturday at Canyon Ridge High School. That's the topic of this week's two strong for bullies.

"I feel really excited like you want to just like a balloon, like you want to pop, but it’s in a good way," said Avery McBride, who is playing Gertrude McFuzz in the play.

Some students feel at home when they are on stage.

"I would say being on stage and bringing entertainment to others, and making them happy," said Camden Barnes, who is playing the Cat in The Hat.

This weekend, some students at Robert Stuart Middle school are putting on Seussical the Musical, and a few children from Perrine elementary are a part of the cast as well.

"The collaboration between Robert Stuart and Perrine has been awesome, it’s been great to see the elementary kids integrate with the middle school kids, and to see the older kids mentoring the younger one’s it’s been really good," said Rachael Wilkinson, the director.

Wilkinson says that for many theater is where they get to be their most authentic selves.

"This is their safe place for a lot of these kids, a lot of these kids come to drama and they come to theater to be around other kids who understand them, and t’s definitely a safe place for a lot of these kids," said Wilkinson.

"We all relate cause we all like theater, and we all like getting crazy every once in a while," said Barnes.