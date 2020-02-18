Study: Climate change impacts runway length, number of passengers on airplanes

When people hear of climate change, they may think more of natural disasters or even hot button topics in political campaigns. But could it possibly affect travel in airports?

A study conducted by Guy Gratton, an associate professor of aviation and environment at Cranfield University in England, says higher temperatures and weaker winds are making airplane take-off more difficult. (Source: KMVT)

Well, that's what one study is claiming.

The study was conducted by Guy Gratton, an associate professor of aviation and environment at Cranfield University in England, who told KMVT higher temperatures and weaker winds are making take-off more difficult.

"It means the only way the aircraft can get off safely is they have to start to reducing weight, which means less cargo, or less fuel, or less passengers," Gratton said.

While the affects in Idaho are limited, travelers could experience changes in different parts of the world. Still, Gratton advises pilots in Idaho to "look at the historical data you've got for your airports, what that means in terms of airplane performance, and whether it is having an effect where you are ... it might not ."

According to Garth Baker, the owner of Short Final Aviation in Twin Falls, the extreme high temperatures and weak winds aren't something entirely new.

"Well, I have been flying since I was 17 years old, and we've had density altitude ever since then, so I would say it's no different today then it was back then," Baker said.

Nevertheless, Baker said the effects of climate change are not too apparent in the Magic Valley when it comes to take-offs.

"If climate change affects the weather, it's going to affect aviation, do we see it? No, we haven't seen it," Baker said.