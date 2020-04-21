Study: Nearly half of Americans exposed to poor air quality as conditions worsen

(CNN) - Almost half of the U.S. population is breathing unhealthy, heavily polluted air, according to the American Lung Association’s newly released State of the Air Report 2020.

According to the report, U.S. air quality is dramatically declining. The report stated that “too many” American cities were seeing an increase in smog and particle pollution.

Los Angeles remained the city with the worst ozone pollution, has it as been for the last 20 years.

Roughly 150 million people are breathing dirty air, according to the report. That is nearly 21 million more than in last year’s report.

The decline in air quality has an especially heavy impact on those with respiratory issues like asthma.

The data used for the 21st annual State of the Air report came from 2016, 2017 and 2018, three of the five hottest years in recorded history in the world.

It says the warmer temperatures contributed to the rise of ozone levels in many U.S. locations, which can cause asthma attacks and shortness of breath. Widespread wildfires also contributed to the air quality and caused challenges to the efforts to clean the air.

This is the fourth consecutive report to reveal a decline in air quality that threatens human health, according to the American Lung Association.

In their report, the American Lung Association stated climate change is driving the worsening conditions. They reported the nation must do more to address climate change and keep laws that work to protect air quality, such as the Clean Air Act, intact.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media, Inc. contributed to this report.