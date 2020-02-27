Suburban Seattle high school closed over new virus concerns

Bothell High School stands closed for the day, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Bothell, Wash. The suburban Seattle school was closed Thursday after a staffer's family member was placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of possibly contracting the new virus that started in China - an action health officials say is unnecessary. The school will be cleaned and disinfected on Thursday while students stay home. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Updated: Thu 12:43 PM, Feb 27, 2020

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A high school in a Seattle suburb has been closed after a staffer's family member was placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus.

Northshore School District superintendent Michelle Reid in the suburban community of Bothell said in an email to families Wednesday night that a Bothell High School staff member returned to work Monday after a week of international travel.

She says the high school northeast of Seattle will be cleaned and disinfected on Thursday in a precautionary measure.

Public Health Seattle & King County said the closure was unnecessary.

 
