Suburban Seattle high school closed over new virus concerns

A high school in a Seattle suburb has been closed after a staffer's family member was placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus.

Northshore School District superintendent Michelle Reid in the suburban community of Bothell said in an email to families Wednesday night that a Bothell High School staff member returned to work Monday after a week of international travel.

She says the high school northeast of Seattle will be cleaned and disinfected on Thursday in a precautionary measure.

Public Health Seattle & King County said the closure was unnecessary.