Subway and Salvation Army provide free meals and resources for community in need

To help low income families or individuals in the Magic Valley, Subway and Twin Falls Salvation Army partnered together to hold the annual Days of Giving.

On Wednesday, Subway and Salvation Army along with employees provided more than 200 sandwiches with snacks and refreshments for the community.

Julie Emery is a Subway senior area manager and said they do employ individuals that are going through tribulations.

"We try to hire people who are going though drug rehabilitation or that have been homeless," Emery said. " We not only offer (free) food once a year but we offer employment."

At the event, organizations offered rehabilitation programs and resources for job opportunities.

Patty Cameron is the administrator assistant for the Salvation Army she said recently they had 50 people coming in for the free bed services.

"We probably see five to 10 a day coming in for food boxes, there's definitely a need for this community," Cameron said.

Cameron said with their recent closure of the thrift store, people still have the misconception that they're leaving the area, but she wants to assure the community that they are here to stay and continue help those in need.