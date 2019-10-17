Subway donates to senior center Meals on Wheels program

Thursday at the Twin Falls Senior Center, staff and volunteers got together to prepare food for Meals on Wheels, and a familiar restaurant was there to help.

Subway restaurants donated sandwiches for one meal, allowing the senior center to reallocate funds for another day. If you're interested in helping, patrons of Subway restaurants in the Twin Falls area will have an opportunity to participate in the local Subway Cares Program up until November 10th to raise funds for the Twin Falls Senior Center's Meals on Wheels Program.

"We do this once a year, this is our Subway Cares Program, all of what we donate to the senior center. And all of our stores at this time are have gift cards that we put money on to donate to the senior center for the Meals on Wheels Program," says Kim Clark, Subway general manager.

At checkout, customers will be able to donate by rounding up to the nearest dollar. All donations will go directly toward the senior center to help feed local seniors.