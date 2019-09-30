Sugar beets store more sugar to survive freezing temperatures

Due to the recent sub-freezingtemperatures southern Idaho has experienced, the growing season has essentially ended. With more nights of sub-freezing temperatures expected KMVT talked to farmers about how the weather is impact them, this time of the year.

Bill Bitzenburg, a farmer in Twin Falls County, talks about how the recent weather trend has impacted farmers. (KMVT/KSVT)

Bill Bitzenburg, who's a farmer in Twin Falls County, says it affects crops differently. For some corn he says the freezing temperatures are bad, and that it's bad for any beans still left in the ground. But for some of his friends that are sugar beet farmers the freezing temperatures are good thing.

"The crop will store more sugar, so it can survive to the next year, is what it's trying to do," Bitzenburg said. "Which you know, they cut the circuits short by using it for less sugar but they want more sugar so this a good thing for sugar beets."

Bitzenburg goes on to say that's experiencing a freeze this early in the year isn't anything out of the ordinary that farmers have encountered in southern Idaho. A freeze can be expected in Fall.