Twin Falls woman speaks on her sister who she lost from suicide

Idaho is consistently among the states with the highest suicide rates. In fact, the state ranks sixth in the country.

In 2016, there were almost 45,000 deaths by suicide in the U.S., an average of one person every 12 minutes.

Tracy Parsons, a Twin Falls woman, lost her sister Sydney Ross to suicide on March 11, 2019.

Ross was only 23 years old.

Parsons said her sister's suicide brought her many feelings of guilt.

". ... that you didn't stop it. Those questions of why. What could we have done differently? How could we have saved her," she told KMVT.

Ross, who lived in Arkansas, was battling depression for a while. But she told Parsons, suicide is something she would never do.

"We never thought that she would go to that level. She had two kids, and so she said she would never do that to her kids."

Ross, who loved doing makeup, had two kids: a four-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. Their lives would never be the same, Parsons said.

"I miss her. I still battled with that night. She and I were texting back and forth right until the moment she did it. So, it's just reliving that trauma through my mind," Parsons said.