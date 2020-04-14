Advertisement

Summer meal programs announced across Magic Valley

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2020 at 2:37 PM MDT
Summer Food Service Programs across the Magic Valley are being announced.

The program offers free meals to all children ages 1-18 at locations throughout the state during the summer months.

The

Twin Falls School District

is offering meals May through August, Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, except on Memorial Day, May 25, and July 3. Others specific dates where meals are offered are noted below)

The breakfast/lunch combos will be served grab-n-go style at the following locations

• Bickel Elementary

• Harrison Elementary

• Lincoln Elementary

• Morningside Elementary

• Oregon Trail Elementary

• IB Perrine Elementary

• Fawnbrook Apartments

• Canyon Ridge High School (June 15– July 10)

• South Hills Middle School (June 15-July 10)

• Magic Valley High School (June1-18)

• Lighthouse Christian School (May 26- Aug. 7)

For more information call: 208-733-0134

This year the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley is participating.

The following meals will begin in June and run into August, start days may vary by locations.

Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley
  • Twin Falls club at 999 Frontier Road from June 1-Aug. 7, will be offering meals from 7:45-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A meal will be available at Frontier Park from 3:30-4:30 p.m. during the same time-frame.
  • The club at 523 Sawtooth Ave. in Buhl will be offering meals starting June 8-Aug.8 at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and from 3-4 p.m.
  • The club at 123 South C St. in Rupert will be offering meals June 1-Aug.14 at 8-9 a.m. and from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

View a list of

in the state offering meals to children 1-18, free of charge.

Currently, meal program are being offered throughout the state while schools are not formally meeting. Some lunches are being dispersed along bus routes at designated times.

To add information about additional summer lunch programs, send an email to

.

Posted by Jerome School District on Monday, May 18, 2020

 For more information about summer food programs in Idaho:

Text FOOD to 877-877

Or call 211 Idaho Care Line

Summer Food Rocks Map

http://www.fns.usda.gov?summerfoodrocks

