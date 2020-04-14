Summer meal programs announced across Magic Valley

Summer Food Service Programs across the Magic Valley are being announced.

The program offers free meals to all children ages 1-18 at locations throughout the state during the summer months.

This year the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley is participating.

The following meals will begin in June and run into August, start days may vary by locations.

Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley



Twin Falls club at 999 Frontier Road from June 1-Aug. 7, will be offering meals from 7:45-8:45 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A meal will be available at Frontier Park from 3:30-4:30 p.m. during the same time-frame.



The club at 523 Sawtooth Ave. in Buhl will be offering meals starting June 8-Aug.8 at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and from 3-4 p.m.



The club at 123 South C St. in Rupert will be offering meals June 1-Aug.14 at 8-9 a.m. and from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

View a list of sites in the state offering meals to children 1-18, free of charge.

Currently, meal program are being offered throughout the state while schools are not formally meeting. Some lunches are being dispersed along bus routes at designated times.

To add information about additional summer lunch programs, send an email to newstips@kmvt.com.