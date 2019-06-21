Summer means more cases of hand, foot and mouth disease

Summer official starts June 21 and that means more cases of hand, foot and mouth disease.

KMVT talked with nurse Tamara Strong at the South Central Public Health District, who explained to us that the disease is usually seen more frequently during the summer.

The symptoms include fever, blisters on the hands, feet and mouth, and a generally ill feeling.

Strong explained that while it's most commonly seen in children, people of all ages can contract it.

“Hand foot and mouth disease is a common virus spread through the stomach, it's usually seen in kids that are 5 and younger, but of course older kids and adults can get it,” Strong explained.

Strong said there are easy ways to prevent the spread of the disease, things people should be doing already

“Mostly hand washing, general maintaining good hygiene. So good hand washing, especially after diaper changes and going to the bathroom,” Strong explained.

Strong also said that people who have the disease can be contagious for up to three weeks and should wait until given the OK by their doctor to go back to work, go in public, or go to day care, if it’s a young child that has the disease.