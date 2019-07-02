Twin Falls Library aims to deter the 'summer slump' with reading programs

Multiple studies over the last 30 years have proven that children who did not continue to read over the summer and continue math skills are behind when school starts back in the fall.

"It is so important for kids to keep reading during the summer, or they could experience what is called, the summer slide," Erica Littlefield, the youth programs supervisor at the Twin Falls Public Library said.

In communities like Twin Falls, where the poverty rate is high, free programs at places like libraries can help students continue learning.

"They say that places that have a high poverty rate, and we do have a fairly high poverty rate here in Twin Falls, those kids who are in poverty, their slide, they can lose up to two grade levels," Kasi Allen, a youth librarian at the Twin Falls Public Library said.

"They can leave third grade reading at a third grade reading level, and if they get no help during the summer, no education during the summer, enter fourth grade at maybe a second or first grade reading level," Allen said.

Twin Falls has multiple programs for children of all ages.

The Naturebrary activity for preschoolers and toddlers is on Tuesdays. On Wednesdays they have a elementary summer reading program and on Thursdays they have a teen summer reading program.

"Even doing stuff like this, just being interactive with your kids, talking with your kids, and of course reading with your kids, helps with that," Allen said.

Children can also log hours, and how many books they have read to earn prizes.

"It really is that little extra motivation, that little extra incentive that some kids need to keep reading. We have lots of little prizes and coupons they can earn," Littlefield said.

The library activities are helping to make sure children don't experience the summer slide.