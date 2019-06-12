Summer safety tips from a pediatrician

Finding a new summer routine for children that works for you and your family can be difficult.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, this summer as you head outside with your children, refrain from using scented soaps, perfumes or hair sprays on your children to protect them from bug bites.

Avoid dressing them in clothing with bright colors or flowery prints.

If possible, eliminate stagnant water around your home where insects might breed.

To remove a visible stinger from your skin, gently back it out by scraping it with a credit card or your fingernail.

Children should wear hats, long sleeved shirts, pants and socks to protect against ticks when walking in the woods, high grasses or bushes. Check hair and skin for ticks at the end of the day.

Make sure to stay hydrated this summer by drinking lots of water and less soda.

With our dry desert weather, it's easy to fall victim to heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

A Twin Falls pediatrician explains that each child and their summer routine is different.

“There's no rule that says you have to have everybody in bed by 9,” said Dr. Kathryn Reese, pediatrician. “So if it means getting more snacks and shifting the bedtime a little later or if your child is really exhausted get good thick curtains for their bedrooms so you can block out that sun.“

You can also prevent your child from experiencing the "summer slide" by taking them to local library programs, or the College of Southern Herrett Center that is continuously adding summer educational programs.