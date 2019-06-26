Sun Valley Resort completes employee housing project

The Sun Valley Resort recently completed its full apartment-dorm style buildings to provide for its employees.

The Aspen building was completed in December of 2018 and made the final touches on their Alpine building, unveiled on June 21.

A spokesperson for the resort said they understand affordable housing can be difficult to come by in the Wood River Valley and they wanted to alleviate some of the struggles people may have in finding a place to live and work.

Both buildings are adjacent to one another and can house more than 500 employees. The features include free laundry room service, a lounge and other amenities.

Justin Highhouse is the Sun Valley Resort's cultural and development manager said they made sure the housing prices were affordable for all of its employees.

"Especially for our seasonal housing," Highhouse said. "To make sure that folks coming in that are coming in that entry-level wage are also able to afford that housing for the season, so they still have the means to enjoy some of those recreational activities that we have, not just in the resort but in the area as well."