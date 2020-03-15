Sun Valley and Snowbasin Resort to close mountain operations

In a press release dispersed to media Sunday afternoon, the CEO of Sun Valley and Snowbasin Resort announced the resorts would be closing for the remainder of the 2019-2020 Winter season due the current environment around COVID-19. The press release in it's entirety is included below:

After careful monitoring of the ever-evolving environment around COVID-19, and following guidance from local and national health organizations, Sun Valley and Snowbasin Resorts have decided to close for the remainder of the 2019-20 winter season. This decision has been made proactively for the safety and interest of our employees, guests, and communities.

Effective March 16, 2020, all mountain operations at both resorts will close. This includes lift operations, ski school, dining outlets, retail and rental services. In Sun Valley, village operations including restaurants and lodging will continue to operate with limited services until further notice.

All winter lift tickets, lessons, or rentals that were purchased online and dated March 16, 2020, or later will be refunded automatically within 14 business days. If you have questions or concerns please contact us at:

Snowbasin: 801-620-1000 | info@snowbasin.com

Sun Valley 888-490-5950 | lifttickets@sunvalley.com

We expect to see high call volumes due to this announcement, so please be patient as we work to accommodate all guests.

We recognize that this decision will have a significant impact on our employees. They are truly the heart of our operations and the reason our resorts are such a valued part of our communities. We are working closely to accommodate their needs during this time of uncertainty and transition and will communicate and coordinate with employees over the coming days.

We are very grateful to all our customers, guests, pass holders, business partners, local officials, health care providers and other stakeholders who are working through this difficult time with us and our communities. We look forward to moving beyond this situation and welcoming everyone back for many summer and winter seasons to come.