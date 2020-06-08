Sun Valley man faces burglary charge after two cash draws stolen from Ketchum business

A Sun Valley man faces a felony burglary charge after two cash drawers were found missing Friday at a Ketchum distillery.

On Friday, the Ketchum Police Division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at Warfield Distillery.

According to a news release, deputies found an outside door had been pried open and about $2,500 stolen.

After an investigation, police arrested Eric Aleksander Friedmann, 28, of Sun Valley. He was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center.

The Blaine County Magistrate Court arraigned Friedmann on charges on Monday and set his bond at $10,000. The court set his preliminary hearing date for June 16.