Sun Valley gives tours on new 380 acre expansion

Sun Valley Resort is expanding part of their mountain for the next ski season, and they are offering tours of the new section of the mountain.

The expansion will add 380 acres, including a new chairlift, and some new tree skiing as well as the mountain's longest run, at 3.5 miles from top to bottom.

The mountain's oldest chairlift, Cold Springs is being sold to a mountain in California, and they will be adding a detachable quad lift.

This new section of the mountain will be for the next ski season.

"It's the time that we need to replace that lift in order to be competitive, in the ski world," said Mike Fitzpatrick from Guest Services. "We need to upgrade some of that equipment and one of the things we look at, there is some ski areas what they'll do is they'll replace a lift, but they won't add any terrain, so one of our philosophies, is if we are going to add a lift we need to add some terrain, so 380 plus acres, it's pretty legit."

If you want to go on the tour, you can sign up at the river run base lodge... or wait until next season to see what it's all about.