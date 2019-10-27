Sunday morning snow hits southern Idaho

Several towns in southern Idaho saw snow Sunday morning, resulting from a convergence band that set up in the Magic Valley Saturday night. KMVT received several images from viewers of snow covered roads in places like Jerome and Wendell where they saw anywhere from a coating - 4 inches of new snow accumulation.

While most of the snow falling is drifting to the southwest towards Owyhee County, we could see some snow showers drift eastward once again into Twin Falls County.

However, much of that activity is expected to taper off going into the afternoon, but colder temperatures are expected to follow. An arctic cold front will bring bring colder air to southern Idaho to start off the week, and it's possible some locations could set record lows on Tuesday.

Please exercise caution if traveling in areas where snow has fallen, or roads are slick. For the latest information concerning road conditions in Idaho you can view Highway Info posted by the Idaho Transportation Department. For information on how to navigate roadways safely in Winter like conditions you can view these Cold Weather Driving Tips from the American Automobile Association.

If you have any photos of the snow that you want to share with us, please submit them here.