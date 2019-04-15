Sunday night fire scorches Jerome home

A fire scorched thorough a Jerome home on Sunday night and left the homeowners displaced.

According to the Jerome Fire Department, firefighters were called to 100 block of East Avenue E at 10:48 p.m. Upon arrival exterior flames were coming from the side of the building and it took 12 minutes for the fire TO be under control, a fire official said.

Jerome Fire Deputy Chief Mike Harrison said the fire was caused by a "failed chimney." The fire started in the chimney and spread into the house.

The people that live in the home were able to evacuate safely and the American Red Cross provided services to the tenants.

KMVT spoke with a family member who says it was devastating to see their childhood home damaged.

"It breaks my heart... and my sister and nephew, because it brings back good memories. We had good times and everything we had done here," said Jobie Garcia.

Garcia told KMVT her mom and niece were the ones living at the home.

Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho Power assisted as well.