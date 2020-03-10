Supermarket owner: Don't 'panic buy' due to coronavirus concerns

As concerns for the coronavirus continue to grow, people might see some empty shelves at their regular supermarket.

Don's Market owner encourages people to not "panic buy" due to coronavirus concerns (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

As according to supermarketnews.com retailers such as Costco and Walmart are in short supply of items, such as hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper.

Major retailers aren't the only ones seeing customers buying these types of items in large amounts. Don's Market of Buhl is currently cleared out of hand sanitizer and the owner wants to remind the community not to "panic buy."

"Hoarding toilet paper isn’t going to keep you any healthier," said Kyle Hauser, owner and operator of Don's Market. "If you are worried about how you are prepared for problems in the world, then I think then maybe you should look at it more as I need to have a kitchen stocked with food."

Hauser did not expect people in Idaho to be so prone to panic, and he said there has defiantly been some stress on the supply chain, but they will have more items in-stock next week.

