Surprising turnout on Memorial Day at the Twin Falls Visitor Center

It was a beautiful Memorial Day in Twin Falls, and the Visitor Center welcomed many locals and tourists for some fun in the sun.

Even though it was a lovely day to gather, the Visitor Center still encouraged everyone to take COVID-19 protocols.

Locals and guests had a plethora of exciting, yet social distant activities in nature like, exploring the Snake River Canyon, gazing at the Perrine Bridge, kayaking in the water or just going for a simple walk around the canyon.

"I'm here on Memorial Day to take the opportunity to relax after finishing a year of college," said Marshall Marklund who is a Twin Falls resident.

"We came from Utah for the weekend. Yeah… we wanted to see Shoshone Falls, we've never been here before,” said Utah resident, Julie Cook, who was visiting Twin Falls over the weekend.

The Twin Falls Visitor Center coordinator, Judy Harr, says she wasn’t expected so many people from out of town to visit. She believed this year would be a low turnout for the area because of COVID-19.

However, she says it feels like the pandemic isn’t even happening at all with so many people visiting.

"I'm surprised about how many people from California and Washington we’re getting… and Kentucky. I'm just really surprised at the out of towners getting here. The weather is fantastic, people are wanting to get out for the first time and we have a lot of base jumpers."

Harr added, it makes sense that out of towners would want to come to Twin Falls since it’s such a beautiful area.

