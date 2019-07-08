Survey: 23 percent of travelers return home Tuesday from Independence Day travel

The Fourth of July traveling continues for some, as a survey from Trip Advisor's Independence Day data show 23 percent of people are planning to return by Tuesday.

According to the survey 22 percent of Americans spend the holiday at the beach, 13 percent went to a lake, 10 percent enjoyed the mountain scenery and six percent of people visited a national park.

More than 3,000 thousand people responded to the survey and found that on Sunday 67 percent of travelers drove and 22 percent flew back from their destinations.

KMVT spoke with some visitors, who had the opportunity to extent their Fourth of July festivities.

"In the years past we've gone south to the National Parks and this year we've never really been to Idaho so we thought we come and see how its," Michael Peters, from Salt Lake City, Utah said. "It's just fantastic and it's beautiful, so we're glad we did. "

"Breaks, vacations were too short, so I took this time three, four weeks hopefully," Gabriel Olvera, from Houston, Texas said. "To explore and get to know other parts of the country."