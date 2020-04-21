Survey: Working from home impacts habits and routines

A recent study by Advanced Dermatology surveyed 1,500 people asking them about how working from home has impacted their daily habits and routines.

One in five people admit to brushing their teeth less than normal, one in three say they are showering less and doing their laundry less.

Sixty-one percent of people say that they are doing their hair less and 91% of people say they are dressing more casually from home, but 50% say they will dress up just for video meetings.

"We found that 54% of people surveyed said they were concerned about working from home full-time with the potential weight gain that can come with it," said Matt Zajechowski, an outreach team lead. "Top reasons included being less physically active, which is something I can definitely relate to, easier access to food, and then eating more to cope with anxiety."

The survey also says that only 19% are putting their makeup on every day.