Suspect accused of accidentally shooting gun near the Statehouse booked into jail

A shot was accidentally fired in the area of protesters at the capitol in Boise Monday night, according to Boise Police.

BPD is still investigating, but they believe it was an unintentional or accidental discharge.

There were no other acts of violence and no one was injured, according to BPD. The suspect, Michael D. Wallace, 18, of Garden City, was booked into the Ada County Jail.

He's been charged with misdemeanor discharge of a weapon within city limits.

Protesters stood on the steps of the Statehouse well into the early morning hours. Protests were otherwise peaceful as people marched through parts of Downtown Boise.