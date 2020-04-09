Suspect arrested in Idaho kidnapping, 2 others not found

The Idaho Falls Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old woman wanted on kidnapping, robbery and aggravated battery charges.

Police say she and two others attacked another woman last month.

The Post Register reported Tuesday that Maddeline McKenzie Ovard was arrested Monday after the victim told police Ovard beat her and stole $400, her phone and keys.

She told authorities that her assailants seemed to believe she was in a relationship with Ovard's ex-boyfriend.

Ovard has not yet had a chance to enter a plea and her public defender could not be immediately reached for comment.

The other suspects have not yet been found.