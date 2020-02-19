Suspect in Burley robbery arrested, faces charges

Law enforcement arrested a suspect in a Burley bank robbery on Tuesday in Twin Falls.

Cassia County Sheriff’s Office said Kacey Allen Fisher, 43, has been charged with felony burglary and robbery. He is currently held at the Mini-Cassia Justice Center.

On Feb. 10, the sheriff’s office responded to D.L. Evans Bank on Overland Drive in Burley for a reported robbery. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office followed many tips and leads from the community that resulted in Fisher’s apprehension. He was arrested without incident.

Fisher has prior felony convictions and served time in a federal institution for previous bank robberies.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office, District of Idaho and Twin Falls Police Department assisted.