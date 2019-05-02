Suspect in Seattle robbery arrested in Twin Falls

A suspect in a Seattle Robbery was arrested in Twin Falls, and booked the Ada County jail according to Seattle Police.

According to Seattle police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident in Twin Falls.

Dewaine Earl Stewart is being held without bail. Stewart is suspected of robbing a Seattle fast food restaurant on February 28 shortly after 10 p.m. According to police, the suspect waited until customers had left the establishment before approaching an employee inside and demanding access to the register and restaurant safe. The suspect wore gloves and mask covered the lower part of their face. According to police a gun wasn't seen by witness, but it was implied by the robbery suspect. You can see the individual climbing over the restaurant counter, taking money from the register, and then leaving on footage captured by the restaurant and provided to the Seattle Police Department.

Stewart will be extradited back to Seattle on charge of robbery, and the investigation remains active and on going.